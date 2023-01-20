Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Bhríde National School: Buddies, Birthdays and Body Movements

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour Team were out and about at Scoil Bhríde National School at Goresbridge.

We were joined by Eloise, Tara, Bonnie, Mia, and Alistair. Eloise and Tara told us all about Aistear, Buddy Readers and Playground Buddies. Mia on all her hobbies like drama, swimming, and Irish dancing. Alistair talked about the importance of well-being. Bonnie celebrated her 7th birthday with us!