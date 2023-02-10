Packed Lunch Tour at Scoil Phádraig Naofa: Recycling Pop Quiz with the Green Schools Committee

The KCLR Packed Lunch Tour visited the Scoil Phádraig Naofa at Rathvilly to chat with out little listeners.

Sorcha and Tadgh, who are both part of the Green Schools Committee, chat with Brian about the importance of looking after the environment. Brian also tests their knowledge segregating wastes!

We hear Sorcha’s three wishes and Tadgh also tells us what he would do with an extra room in their house.