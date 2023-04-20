Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour
Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School: Hurling, Farming, Charity Events and History
Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.
Brian, Nicole, and Ken have traveled to South Kilkenny to visit Templeorum National School!
Tom, George, Oran, Eoin, and Rivers join us to chat about hurling, farming, history, and charity events. They also tell us about moving onto secondary school.
Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.