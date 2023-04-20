Catch UpPacked Lunch School Tour

Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School: Hurling, Farming, Charity Events and History

Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School with thanks to Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Photo of Nicole Olavario Nicole Olavario20/04/2023
KCLR Packed Lunch Tour at Templeorum National School: 1st Group
Brian, Nicole, and Ken have traveled to South Kilkenny to visit Templeorum National School!

Tom, George, Oran, Eoin, and Rivers join us to chat about hurling, farming, history, and charity events. They also tell us about moving onto secondary school.

