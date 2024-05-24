Motorists and passengers who are entitled to use disabled parking spaces say they’ve had enough of people misusing them.

Yesterday members of the local branch of the Irish Wheelchair Association took to High Street in Kilkenny city, taking over loading bays for an hour as part of their campaign Back in 5 which is based on the excuse typically thrown out by those who shouldn’t be parking in such spots.

They also wanted to show just how much room is needed too for wheelchair users getting in and out of vehicles.

These participants told KCLR News’ Edwina Grace such action really impacts them;

They were supported by a range of organisations;