The Irish Wheelchair Association’s members will take to Kilkenny city streets today to highlight the misuse of wheelchair accessible parking bays.

The local leg of their Back in 5 campaign aims to show the impact on those who need the spaces the most.

And it seems organisers have some well known backers with Padraig Walsh, Niamh Kavanagh and Nathan Carter all sending messages of support (stay tuned to hear those).

Anne Somers, RT Tutor and Eimear Phelan Co Ordinator , IWA Kilkenny asks; “Have you ever used “I’ll be back in 5 minutes” as an excuse when parking in an accessible car space provided for people with disabilities when running to the shop or to grab a coffee? We don’t want to alienate people but want to educate the public that accessible parking bays are located near amenities for people with disabilities to access; work, education, post office, shops or social events. If you park there for even 5 minutes this can really prevent a person with a disability who needs that parking spot from getting to where they need to be. We have lots of examples where people with disabilities have had to go home and miss their appointments because there was no accessible parking spot available. We are urging people not to use excuses.”

In the municipal district of Kilkenny in the three years from 2021 to 2023, 407 fines were issued to drivers parked in disabled bays without a permit. Traffic wardens can only issue tickets in council managed car parks. The current fine is €150.

Today’s action rolls out from 11am in a bid to remind motorists that it is an offence to park in a disabled parking space without an official Disabled Drivers Parking Permit.

The group says “We would also ask all drivers to consider the significant impact misusing these spaces has on a driver with a disability who genuinely needs to access the space”.