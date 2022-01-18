Patients Deserve Better in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the South East is the call from the Neurological Alliance of Ireland

A national campaign to highlight the shortage of neurology nurses in Ireland will be launched in the South East later.

There is a current shortfall of over 100 such specialists in the Irish healthcare system – only one is employed at University Hospital Waterford for a region that should have six.

Neurological Alliance of Ireland‘s ‘Patients Deserve Better’ is calling for investment in personnel with a webinar set to get underway at midday.

NAI Executive Director Magdalen Rogers says funding the positions is vital; “We have huge waiting lists for the number of people waiting to see a neurologist in Ireland and nurses play a critical role in really keeping people off those waiting lists in answering their queries, in reducing the time that they need to see the neurologist and providing that direct day-to-day support for people living with neurological conditions so it’s really key to improving the service that people with brain conditions get in Ireland that we put more of those neurology nurses in place”.

You can register for today's midday webinar