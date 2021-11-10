KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Penneys to introduce an autism-friendly shopping hour at stores in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country
It's to be on Sundays
Penneys will introduce an autism-friendly shopping hour at all of its stores on Sundays.
The first hour of the stores opening will see noise reduction techniques such as silencing tills and in-store announcements – as well as turning off music played into the shop.
It’s part of an initiative with AsIAm to make the shopping experience better for those with autism.
The retailer has outlets in both Carlow and Kilkenny.