People need something positive says Minister of State and Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan

NPHET has warned the government against any significant easing of Covid restrictions over the next few weeks.

Public health officials gave a sobering presentation to a group of senior cabinet Ministers last night, warning of a fourth wave.

The measures planned for easing in April are still on the table as the cabinet meets this afternoon.

They include lifting the 5km travel limit, allowing some construction to return, some outdoor meet-ups and underage sport.

Junior Minister Malcolm Noonan who’s also the Green TD for Carlow Kilkenny has been telling KCLR that the government feels people need something positive out of today announcement.

Figures

4,011 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the past seven days, a 5% increase on the previous week.

One death was reported yesterday with 539 new cases, again with up to four more each in Carlow and Kilkenny.

313 Covid patients were in public hospitals last night with 70 people in intensive care. One of these is in the unit at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny with one other person with the virus there while three others are suspected cases.

And two are in critical care at University Hospital Waterford, among 13 patients there with Coronavirus, and one more is showing symptoms.

Trinity College neuroscientist, Tomás Ryan who is also a member of I-SAG which advocates for Zero Covid says the final phase in the reopening of schools on April 12th may have to be delayed.

Entertainment

Live entertainment groups are calling for pre-event testing and the use of vaccine passports to be included in any roadmap to reopen the sector.

IMRO, Give Us The Night and Epic will tell today’s Arts Committee that a plan is urgently needed to ensure a safe return post-pandemic.

They will also urge government to boost financial supports and create an expert working group to help deliver a recovery.

Covid Origins

The World Health Organisation and Chinese officials are going to release a full report later into where they think Covid-19 originated.

A draft version of the research says the most likely route was from bats to humans through another animal.

Investigators admit many questions remain unanswered, but claim a potential lab leak was “extremely unlikely”.

Asthma

A study suggests fewer people have sought help for severe asthma attacks during the first wave of the pandemic.

Those with the condition were seen less frequently by their GP and were less likely to be admitted to hospital.

Researchers say the stay-at-home message and fears of catching Covid may have put patients off getting help.