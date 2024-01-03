People of Ballyragget rallying around family of Kilkenny man who died in Australia

A man of faith and a man of family.

That’s how Kilkenny native John Holland senior will be remembered.

The Ballyragget based business man died in Australia on New Year’s Day after getting into difficulty swimming in the sea in Melbourne where he was visiting one of his daughters.

Those in his close knit local community are rallying around John’s extended family who also in 2022 grieved the death of his wife Marie.

Cllr Michael McCarthy paid tribute to him on KCLR News this morning before coming into studio for The KCLR Daily with Freddie Farrell, organiser of the Light up the Night fundraiser, to tell Brian Redmond about John while Una Ní Mhaoldhomhnaigh spoke with parish priest Fr Eamon O’Gormon.

Hear all here;