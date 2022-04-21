Permission sought from Kilkenny County Council for 97 new homes in Ferrybank

Plans have been relodged for 97 new homes in Ferrybank.

Kilkenny Walsh Limited has applied to Kilkenny county council for permission for a development at Mount Sion Road.

Last month their application was deemed incomplete. But they’re reapplied in recent weeks.

The company’s aiming to provide 60 houses of different types as well as four apartment blocks of three and four- stories.

They’re also looking for permission to demolish the house at Bakers in Mountsion where the road access is planned.

A decision’s due from the local authority at the end of May.

