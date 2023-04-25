One person taken to hospital after three-car crash in Kilkenny city

One person has been taken to hospital by ambulance after a crash on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny city this afternoon.

KCLR News understands that they are not seriously injured and have been taken to St Luke’s mainly as a precaution.

Three cars were involved in the crash which happened just before 3pm near the Glendine Inn.

The other two drivers are not reported to have been seriously hurt despite the fact on of the cars overturned onto it’s side.

The road was closed for just over an hour but the scene has now been cleared and the route re-opened.