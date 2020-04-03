Phone scammers targetting locals in Kilkenny and Carlow

Phone scammers are targetting locals across Carlow Kilkenny.

Gardai say they’ve had a number of reports of people losing money to calls from unfamiliar numbers.

Carlow Superintendent Aidan Brennan says numbers beginning with ’07’ are a particular concern – but KCLR listeners are reporting calls from several foreign numbers..

He has urged people not to pick up calls, or return a call, from a number they don’t recognise: “Our advice to you would be to completely hang up on those calls immediately”.

He added “If the caller ID is a strange number, just reject the call, don’t answer, these are organised automated scams by organised criminal gangs and if you’re not expecting that call, don’t take it”.