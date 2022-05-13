Piltown and Urlingford in County Kilkenny among areas represented at the Digital Town Awards

Two local areas will be represented at next month’s Digital Town Awards

Both have been recognised for their use of digital technologies and innovation to enhance their local communities.

The Piltown Project is nominated in two categories – Digital Business and Digital Changemaker.

Brian Doyle is the Chairperson of the group there which built its own high-speed broadband network. (More on that here).

His conversation with our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is can be heard here:

While Fiona Joyce is with the Urlingford team which set up a self-service laptop loan scheme delivered through the local library.

Hear what she had to say here:

James Hayes in Urlingford also told of the lack of broadband in his area: