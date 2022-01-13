Planning permission for proposed South Kilkenny cheese factory up for discussion again today at the Supreme Court

Planning permission for a cheese factory in South Kilkenny will be discussed again at the Supreme Court today.

An Taisce‘s appeal against the decision by the High Court to uphold the permission granted for the Glanbia plant in Belview by An Bord Pleanála got underway yesterday.

The remote hearing has so far mostly heard from the National Trust organisation’s legal team with An Bord Pleannala due to set out its case today.

Ellen O’Riordan is covering the case for the Irish Times and she gave the overview on last evening’s The Way It Is.

