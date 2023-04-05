Planning permission lodged for new 136-bed hotel in Kilkenny

Planning permission’s being sought for a new hotel, leisure and conference complex in Kilkenny.

Salway Limited has submitted an application to the county council for the new business at Hebron House, just off the city’s link road to the M9.

If it gets the go-ahead it would see the currently vacant building refurbished to house 136 bedrooms with reception, restaurant, bars, kitchen and more over a two and three storey structure.

A decision’s due from the local authority on the 24th of May.