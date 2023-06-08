Playground finally made a reality in Freshford

Freshford’s finally got its playground.

The community’s been working on providing one for the last ten years, and with the help of Kilkenny County Council it became the 32nd one to officially open.

Councillor Michael McCarthy is based in the area and says the lack of an obvious site was one of the barriers to providing it earlier:

“This had been bought by the Council a number of years ago. So with the cooperation of the hurling club who have donated a piece of land adjoining it, the playground became a reality.”