Carlow County Council’s being called on to review how funding is applied for and allocated to Saint Mullin’s amid growing concerns there.

The motion was raised at this week’s Bagenalstown Municipal District meeting by Cllr Tommy Kinsella who highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by the local heritage committee to secure financial support and permission for works in the historic area.

Cllr Kinsella explained the issue to KCLR News’ Anna Lynch;