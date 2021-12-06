KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Politicians in Kilkenny to debate motion ‘Ireland needs a new social contract post Covid-19’

It starts at 11am

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 06/12/2021
image: pexels.com

Transition Year Students at Loreto Kilkenny have organised a Rumble to take place later this morning.

The politicians of Kilkenny are going to debate the motion “Ireland needs a new social contract post Covid-19”.

Students will be chairing this event and senior History students and Politics and society students will also be in attendance.

It starts at 11am and there will be a Q and A session at the end.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Labour Party, Sinn Féin and the Green Party will be attending.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 06/12/2021