Pony seized by Kilkenny gardai is reunited with its foal

Gardai in Kilkenny have reunited a pony with its foal.

During the week we reported on the seizure of ‘Lydia’ by two sergeants on the beat on city streets – you can read about that here

It transpired during a vet examination that not only was Lydia in foal but also bearing milk.

Gardai subsequently seized a foal that was confirmed as Lydia’s offspring with another miniature foal.