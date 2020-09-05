KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Pony seized by Kilkenny gardai is reunited with its foal
Lydia was taken from city streets during the week
Gardai in Kilkenny have reunited a pony with its foal.
During the week we reported on the seizure of ‘Lydia’ by two sergeants on the beat on city streets – you can read about that here.
It transpired during a vet examination that not only was Lydia in foal but also bearing milk.
Gardai subsequently seized a foal that was confirmed as Lydia’s offspring with another miniature foal.
Again they received assistance from the county council & My Lovely Horse Rescue.
An investigation is ongoing in this case.
For a video of the reunited animals see the Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page.