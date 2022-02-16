Potential for Kilkenny families to earn tens of thousands of euro renting out their homes for the Irish Open at Mount Juliet in Thomastown

There’s potential for local families to earn tens of thousands of euro renting out their homes for the big event of this summer in Kilkenny.

The Irish Open returns to Mount Juliet and demand is high for accommodation with some properties being offered online for more than €25,000 for the week.

Brian Higgins is the founder of accommodationfortheevent.com and he says homes are already in short supply – listen back to his conversation with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live here:

Meanwhile, read about the new title sponsor here