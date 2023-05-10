Potential redevelopment of a Kilkenny community space will be the focus of a meeting this evening

The potential redevelopment of a Kilkenny community space will be the focus of a gathering later today (Wed).

St Canice’s parish owns the hall on the grounds of the primary school that bears the same name and many different groups have used it over the years.

However, it’s in need of an upgrade – Mayor David Fitzgerald has been telling KCLR News “The hall is in need of some repairs and reinvestment, on behalf of the parish and the school I’ve been asked to host a meeting tonight at 7:30 in the hall to look at what are the options for the future and to hopefully form a working group to plan the repairs and redevelopment of the facility which has stood there since the 1980s and which has served the community very well but it does need an upgrade”.

He says it’s time for those who’ve expressed concerns about the building to help find a solution; “There are a number of users who are currently using the hall and have raised concerns regarding the building and its condition so tonight is an opportunity for all those voices to come forward and express their views about the future but also to potentially put their shoulder to the wheel in terms of setting out a plan and looking how we’re going to fund the hall into the future”.

And Mayor Fitzgerald adds “It’s a very open discussion, everybody is welcome and all views will be listened to, it’s not a decision making meeting, it’s an opportunity to begin the process of renewal and repair and potentially redevelopment of this important facility in the St Canice’s parish and northern end of the city”.