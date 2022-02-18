Power tools, cash and a gear bag are among items taken from cars in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a number of incidents of thefts from cars.

All happened in the past ten days in Borris, Bagenalstown and Myshall.

A sum of cash was taken from a grey Seat Altea parked at Fennis Court, Bagenalstown on Monday 7th February between 7:30am and 5pm.

Some time between last Thursday and Saturday a number of powertools were taken from a white Ford Transit van which was parked in a yard to the rear of Borris Mart.

Number plates were taken from a silver Volkswagen Golf in Ballinrush, Myshall between 6pm on Thursday and 7am Friday morning.

Then at some stage from midday Saturday and 3:30pm Sunday, the rear window of a grey Hyundai i20 was smashed and a gear bag taken.

If you can help with any of these you’re asked to contact your local garda station.