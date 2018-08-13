Pride of Place judging is underway in Kilkenny

Judging starts in Kilkenny today for the Pride of Place competition.

The county has four areas nominated for the national contest with judges due in Thomastown & Kells today and tomorrow in Slieverue & at the Open Circle Project in the city.

Cllr Breda Gardner’s been telling KCLR News what’s going to happen in Thomastown this morning with judges arriving at 10am in the community centre for a video screening before a visit around the town.

Judges are then due in Kells for 1pm – Liam O’Sullivan’s involved with a number of community groups in the village & says they’ll be showing what they can do in the area to promote Community Tourism.