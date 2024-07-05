Pride of the Parish: Bagenalstown

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Bagenalstown is the feature of today’s episode. There, Monica Hayes meets some local people who, among other things, talk about the importance of the River Barrow to the community and share their pride in the inclusive education and training provided in the locality.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee