Pride of the Parish: Ballinabranna

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Monica Hayes takes a trip to Ballinabranna. The programme was recorded at the monthly Rambling House session in the village and along with music and stories features some of the local people talking about the area.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee