Pride of the Parish: Borris

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

In today’s Pride of the Parish programme, Monica visits Borris. There she chats with people from Mount Leinster Rangers GAA club, Borris Lace, and the Lunituners. She also chats with Billy Canning one of the people behind the “Borris – our Vision report”, with the interview taking place on the Viaduct in Borris.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.