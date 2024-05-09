Pride of the Parish: Callan

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Today it’s the turn of Callan and features interviews with Callan Macra, Mount Carmel Care Home and the Callan Town Team. Monica also chats with Joe Kennedy from Callan Heritage Society about some of the town’s unique stories from the past.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.