Pride of the Parish: Clonegal

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

Today’s episode features Clonegal. There Monica Hayes meets some local people who cherish the beauty and unique heritage of the village and who talk about the role community organisations play in supporting the people who live there and in nurturing their natural environment. Having a laugh is important to the community and this is provided in part by the Kildavin/Clonegal drama group.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee