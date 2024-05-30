Pride of the Parish: Freshford

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

In this episode we’re in Freshford and featuring on the programme are the local GAA club, the new athletics club, the Tidy Towns, the village community café, heritage groups and Threecastles Community Hall. The conversations look to the future plans for the village and also looks back at times past.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.