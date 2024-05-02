Pride of the Parish: Mullinavat

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

This Pride of the Parish programme comes from Mullinavat in South County Kilkenny. Monica Hayes chats with people living there. We hear about their plans and vision for the area, some snippets of history, and stories of what it was like growing up in Mullinavat 30 or 40 years ago.

Listen back here:

Pride Of The Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee.