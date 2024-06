Pride of the Parish: Urlingford

This is a programme series that sees Monica Hayes visiting parishes across Carlow and Kilkenny to get a sense of the place, and to explore what’s important to the community living there.

This time round, Monica Hayes takes a trip to Urlingford. The programme features members of the Urlingford Town Team, the Emeralds GAA club, and gives an insight into the history of the area.

Pride of the Parish is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television license fee