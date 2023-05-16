Progress being made in Kilkenny’s Breagagh Valley says Director of Services Tim Butler

Progress is being made in Kilkenny’s Breagagh Valley.

A total of 3,000 homes are to be built in the western environs in the next ten years.

Grant funding was received in 2017 for infrastructure to allow for the development of the new neighbourhood off the Callan Road, and with the delivery of roads and water connectivity in 2021, the focus on building homes could begin.

Director of Services Tim Butler had an update at last evening’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council:

“We have about 1200 homes in the vicinity that either have permission granted, permission is on the way, and we have significant housing construction, so that’s, you know, it’s great news, I suppose,” said Mr Butler.