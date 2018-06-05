Progress being made on planned new hospital building for Thomastown

2021 can’t come soon enough for staff and patients of a local hospital whose building has been deemed not fit for purpose.

Local TD Bobby Aylward says he’s been given assurances in the last few days that a new hospital facility for St Columba’s in Thomastown will be built within the next three years.

Recent HIQA reports have shown that the Health Service has been warned that the upgrade is very badly needed – Deputy Aylward says the Health Information and Quality Authority have threatened to close it down if the HSE don’t deliver on promises for a new building.

He says a design team is being put in place now so progress is being made.