Public health expert calls for caution over the Bank Holiday weekend

Locals are being asked not to forget the public health guidelines this Bank Holiday weekend

There’s a sense of optimism around Carlow and Kilkenny at present, with relatively low numbers of Covid-19 cases and the news this week of the government plan to reopen ahead of the summer.

Dr Sarah Doyle is the HSE’s Head of Public Health in the South East

She’s told KCLR we need to remember the basic measures so as we don’t endanger the progress we’ve made:

“People are rightly excited because we’ve worked really hard to get to where we are in the South East and in Carlow and Kilkenny” she shared. “Particularly in Kilkenny our numbers have been really good recently, so well done. Coming in to the Bank Holiday weekend though, let’s just make sure that we protect all those gains.”