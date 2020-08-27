Rain set to lash Carlow & Kilkenny

Another rainfall warning’s in effect across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Eireann says there’s a status yellow notice for Leinster & Munster which is expected to cause flooding across the south of the country.

It’s also understood that some rivers may burst their banks after heavy downpours in the past few days also.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland’s Weather Channel, says the warning will remain in place until 1 o’clock tomorrow morning.

He adds “Certainly we have had some heavy showers across the country during the night time & indeed we do expect to see that showery precipitation continuing on well into the afternoon & evening in places, especially so across the southern half of the country”.

He points out “It’s here we can expect to see the heaviest of the rain which of course comes on the back of some exceptionally heavy rain that we have seen of late. With that we do expect to see one or two isolated thunder storms in places”.

While gardai are reminding you to take care on all routes today.