Realigned Callan road to officially open this morning

A dangerous stretch of road that has undergone a major transformation in the past year and a half officially opens this morning.

The Callan road realignment scheme cost in the region of 9 and a half million euro and has meant some disruption for traffic at times over the course of the works.

But now that its complete Minister John Paul Phelan will declare it officially open later this morning.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council David Fitzgerald says more work is in the pipeline to further improve the situation in that side of the city.