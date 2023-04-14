“Really honoured to be a part of this” participant of Integration Soccer Blitz in Carlow tells organisers

The inaugural integration soccer blitz in Carlow’s been hailed a huge success.

Gardaí teamed with the Sports Partnership and FAI for the tournament which saw close to 300 people at the SETU Carlow campus pitches with 18 teams representing the diversity across the county.

An Garda Síochána’s Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary joined Supt Anthony Farrell, Sgt Conor Egan and other representatives of the force.

While participants on the pitch included complete newbies to the game from Nigeria to more established names tied to Ukrainian professional club Dynamo Kyiv who are set to launch a new nationwide team next month of refugees from Ukraine who are based in Ireland.

Our Edwina Grace popped by to chat to some of those involved:

Edwina also spoke with Supt Anthony Farrell and Chair of Carlow County Council, Cllr Brian O’Donoghue:

Meanwhile, winners were: