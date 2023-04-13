Teams from various communities that call Carlow home will take part in today’s soccer integration blitz

Teams from various communities that call Carlow home will take part today in a soccer integration blitz.

The tournament at SETU aims to promote integration, diversity and inclusion and is being run by the Gardaí with the Sports Partnership and the FAI.

It’s open for spectators and Sgt Conor Egan has been telling KCLR; “We have teams from the Ukrainian community, from the Rohingya are putting in two teams, the Rohinga community in Carlow, we’re hoping John Paul and his gang in Carlow Pride will put in a team”.

He adds “The guards are putting in a team, the fire brigade, Carlow Africa Support Group are putting in a team and having a bit of music, so there’s food stalls, music, so if you’re around Carlow bewteen 11 and 3 pop down, be a bit of fun”.

