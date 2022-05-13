Record level of inflation hitting hardest in rural Ireland, including Carlow and Kilkenny

The record level of inflation is creating serious hardship for thousands of households around the country.

The Labour Party has called on the government to take urgent action to tackle the inflation crisis which hit a 22 year high reaching 7% according to the latest CSO statistics

The Labour Party Finance spokesperson said government intervention to date has been wholly inadequate to deal with what he described as a crisis.

Jed Nash said the low paid and those living in rural Ireland are being worst hit.

It’s as the cost of living overall is on the rise; tens of thousands of people are switching energy providers as they try to cope with spiralling prices.

The Commission for Energy Regulation says that almost 14,000 households changed their gas supplier in March of this year, a 67% jump on the same month last year.

Over 40,000 switched electricity provider, a 50% rise on March 2021.

And yesterday, we heard the results of the latest rental report from Daft.ie – details of that here

The Cost of Living Coalition is calling on the public to come to the Dail next Thursday at 1pm to show the Government that they have had enough and that they want real action to address the cost of living.