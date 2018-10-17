Recruitment starting immediately for 170 new jobs in Carlow

170 highly skilled jobs are to come on stream in Carlow very quickly.

MSD says they are starting the recruitment process straight away for a variety of roles including lab technicians, biochemists, chemical and mechanical engineers.

It’s after the global pharma chain announced plans yesterday to build a new vaccine facility on their existing site on the Dublin Road in Carlow.

Brian O’Farrell CEO of the Carlow Chambers says this news is a big boost to Carlow’s reputation and will help drive further employment prospects.