Recruitment starting immediately for 170 new jobs in Carlow
Recruitment starting immediately for 170 new jobs in Carlow

MaryAnn Vaughan 2 hours ago
170 highly skilled jobs are to come on stream in Carlow very quickly.

MSD says they are starting the recruitment process straight away for a variety of roles including lab technicians, biochemists, chemical and mechanical engineers.

It’s after the global pharma chain announced plans yesterday to build a new vaccine facility on their existing site on the Dublin Road in Carlow.

Brian O’Farrell CEO of the Carlow Chambers says this news is a big boost to Carlow’s reputation and will help drive further employment prospects.

