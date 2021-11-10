KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Reduce your speed is the message from Kilkenny Gardaí after motorist clocked driving almost double the speed limit
The driver was detected driving 94kph in a 50kph zone
A motorist’s been clocked travelling almost double the speed limit in one Co Kilkenny area.
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted numerous speed checks yesterday including one at Johnstown.
A number of fast-moving vehicles were detected.
Including one that was motoring at 94kph in the 50kph zone with others logged at 87kph & 74kph.
Gardaí are reminding all drivers to reduce your speed.