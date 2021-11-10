Reduce your speed is the message from Kilkenny Gardaí after motorist clocked driving almost double the speed limit

A motorist’s been clocked travelling almost double the speed limit in one Co Kilkenny area.

Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit conducted numerous speed checks yesterday including one at Johnstown.

A number of fast-moving vehicles were detected.

Including one that was motoring at 94kph in the 50kph zone with others logged at 87kph & 74kph.

Gardaí are reminding all drivers to reduce your speed.