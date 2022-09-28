Regeneration of Carlow Town centre “crucial” in light of recent closures says Mayor Fintan Phelan

The Mayor of Carlow has thanked three local businesses that announced closure plans this week for their combined years of service to the people of Carlow.

Sam MacCauleys at Carlow Shopping Centre, Hoseys Grocery on the Staplestown road and the Silverback Gym in Graiguecullen have all revealed plans to shut in recent days.

Fintan Phelan says the council must continue now to do all they can to support business and revitalise the town:

“It’s crucially important that we continue at pace with our plans to try and regenerate the town centre core,” said Fintan.

“We received funding last year and it’s important that those plans are progressed, and certainly, as mayor, I will be doing my utmost in that regard,” he added.