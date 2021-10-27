Remains of Kilkenny famine victims could be used to inform future studies

The remains of Kilkenny’s famine victims could be used to inform future famine studies.

An investigation into the effects of malnutrition on the make-up of bones has been completed for the first time, using the remains uncovered in Kilkenny in 2005.

Dr Lauren Meckel is the person behind it and she’s told KCLR’s History Fix that the remains provided the largest sample that could be studied like this.

