Rents in Carlow have increased by more than the national average
The latest report from Daft.ie shows rents in Carlow are up 7.2%
Carlow has seen a higher than average increase in monthly rents.
Nationally, the average is up by 5.2% but in Carlow rents are up more than 7% according to the latest figures from Daft.ie.
It means the average monthly rent in Carlow at €963 is now only slightly lower than Kilkenny where rents are up nearly 5% to €975 a month.
The national average has hit a record high of more than €1400 a month.