Rents in Carlow have increased by more than the national average

Carlow has seen a higher than average increase in monthly rents.

Nationally, the average is up by 5.2% but in Carlow rents are up more than 7% according to the latest figures from Daft.ie.

It means the average monthly rent in Carlow at €963 is now only slightly lower than Kilkenny where rents are up nearly 5% to €975 a month.

The national average has hit a record high of more than €1400 a month.