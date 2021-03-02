KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Reports of fireworks in Kilkenny City led to the issuing of Covid regulation breach tickets
A number of people now face a choice of paying a fine or appearing in court
Late night loud noises in Kilkenny City at the weekend led to the issuing of Covid regulation breach tickets at one house.
It’s after Gardaí attended the Freshford Road area following reports of fireworks on Saturday night.
The tickets were issued to those present and each now faces a choice of paying a fine or appearing in court.