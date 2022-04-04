Resident of Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny says “nothing has changed” regarding traffic issues

“As far as I can see nothing has changed”.

So says a local resident of the long-running issue of traffic on the Kennyswell Road in Kilkenny.

Heavy Goods Vehicles are regularly directed along the route which Conor Foley says is entirely unsuitable for them and brings difficulties at times for those living in the area.

Conor told KCLR Live this morning that a big concern at the moment is what level of traffic the several hundred new homes being built in the locality is likely to bring, noting “Thousands of houses are due for building to the north of the Kennyswell Road, to the south of the Kenneyswell Road and to the west of the Kennesywell Road along the Circular Road and when all of that traffic emerges I think we could have complete gridlock over here”.

He adds “The houses are being built at the moment along the Circular Road and they’ll be built in Daly’s Hill, there’s also plans from the council, approved plans, for Croker’s Hill and when that traffic is added to it I think there will just actually be gridlock and then they’ll have to solve the problem because then it’ll be in front of their eyes”.