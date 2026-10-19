Members of the Retired Nurses Association of Ireland have begun to descend on our locality this morning for their annual event.

The RNAI conference kicks off with a golf classic at Kilkenny Golf Club this morning before midday registration at the River Court Hotel.

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This evening, attendees will gather for a gala dinner and celebrate thirty years since their establishment, followed by a night of entertainment from Eoghan Bergin.

Tomorrow’s guest speakers include Patricia Rickard Clarke on Safeguarding & Planning Ahead with Dr Evan Matthews looking at How our Lifestyles affect our Mental Health.

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Music by The Checkers will close out the two-day event tomorrow evening at the RNAI’s main conference dinner.