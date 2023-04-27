Revised Loughmacask plan for Kilkenny city’s newest neighbourhood now on view

Plans for Kilkenny city’s newest neighbourhood have been tweaked and you’re invited to have your say.

Amendments to the Loughmacask masterplan are on show at council’s county hall, the carnegie library and at St Canice’s Neighbourhood Hall in the Butts.

Those already living in the area have long been dealing with growing traffic issues and other concerns and there were fears these would be added to as development increases.

These concerns were outlined at a series of public meetings last year and the local authority’s now issued its revised plan with another gathering to discuss same due on the 8th of May.

Click here for more

Stephen Murphy says people need engage in the process and he’s told KCLR News that he’s particularly pleased to see the additions of a river park, cycle lanes and more.

Hear what he has to say in full here: