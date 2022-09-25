Runners will descend on Ballyhale today for the inagural South Kilkenny Run

The finish line has been set up and the stewards are ready to go as the South Kilkenny Run is due to get under way in Ballyhale this morning.

The event, in aid of development at the Ballyhale Shamrocks Club, will feature several different races including a 10 mile run, 10 and 5 kilometre race and a family fun run.

The club will run the event with thoughts of the Holden family in mind after the passing of club stalwart Patrick Holden over the weekend.

James Darcy a member of the events committe told KCLR News the funds raised at the run today will go towards a development plan at the Ballyhale Shamrocks club including the development of a new club house.