Sadness in Stoneyford on the death of one of Kilkenny’s most popular publicans

Tributes continue to the late Charlie Malzard.

The popular publican, whose family has served in Stoneyford for decades, died yesterday at home, 11 months after his wife Mary.

He’s being hailed as a formative figure in the hospitality industry.

Kilkenny City bar owner Pat Crotty’s been telling KCLR that Charlie was somebody he and others looked up to, saying “I only came into the industry in 1996, he was already a major figure, he was a life vice president of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, one of the very few to achieve that honour, he was involved for many, many decades, nevermind years, and was the heart of the branch in the County of Kilkenny and an awful lot of people will remember him for that”.